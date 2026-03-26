Broughton achieves GMP accreditation for its North Yorkshire site

Contract research organisation Broughton has achieved Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accreditation at its Oak Tree House facility in Lancashire, following an inspection by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

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Building on its GMP accreditation at its Coleby House site in North Yorkshire, this strengthens Broughton’s ability to support clients with testing to the highest regulatory standards, helping ensure products are compliant, safe and ready for consumers.

At the heart of GMP is the expectation of clear and demonstrable accountability. Broughton supports this through dedicated, client-focused teams that are purposefully structured and aligned to specific client portfolios. These teams develop deep expertise in individual client requirements and expectations, product-specific testing and analytical challenges and preferred communication styles and ways of working.

Over time, this approach increases technical familiarity and product knowledge to a level that cannot be achieved by ad-hoc project allocation. It is an approach that delivers

tangible advantages, including reduced onboarding time, faster data-driven decision making, greater consistency and stronger working relationships.

Following the recent certification, Broughton’s Oak Tree House site now holds GMP accreditation, ISO 17025 accreditation and controlled drugs licenses up to and including Schedule I, which ensures clients can trust testing is done in a highly controlled and capable environment.

“Achievements like achieving GMP accreditation are only possible when there is collective ownership of quality and a commitment to doing things the right way across the business,” commented Chris Allen, CEO of Broughton. “Following the certification, we can now offer expanded GMP capability, including high-resolution chromatographic mass spectrometry, alongside increased capacity to support future growth.

“By combining small, client-focused teams with strong cross-functional collaboration, embedded quality oversight and robust workflow controls, we deliver a level of GMP service that goes far beyond data generation. We provide genuine confidence and reassurance that processes are delivered to the highest standards and our findings can be trusted by connecting clients with experts who understand their priorities, pressures and regulatory landscape.” concluded Allen.