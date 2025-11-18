Broughton announces expansion following sustained demand for services

Analytical testing and regulatory consultancy Broughton has expanded its workforce by 15% following a sustained rise in demand for its services.

× Expand Broughton

The organisation has created new roles at both its Coleby House site in Skipton in Yorkshire, and its Oak Tree House facility in Lancashire. Additional team leadership positions and business development appointments complete the expansion.

Bolstering its laboratory operations and commercial capacity aligns with Broughton’s plans to advance its service capabilities into 2026. The recruitment activity also contributes to skilled scientific employment in both Lancashire and Yorkshire, where demand for laboratory and regulatory expertise continues to grow and where local universities produce graduates seeking technical career pathways within science.

The expansion supports a growing order book across analytical testing and regulatory consultancy. Companies operating in regulated markets are seeking clearer evidence generation and more structured planning to meet evolving expectations for product authorisation and post-market oversight.

The new hires bring additional capacity for method development, validation and technical interpretation alongside regulatory planning that helps clients shape coherent submissions, helping Broughton provide laboratory data and regulatory guidance to customers that support the development and maintenance of products across their commercial lifecycle.

“This is a period of planned expansion as we grow our laboratory and consultancy teams, expand into new markets and extend our service portfolio,” said Chris Allen, chief executive officer of Broughton. “The level of testing activity we are seeing reflects the trust our clients place in us and the pace of development in the sectors we support. We are focused on sustainable growth that maintains scientific discipline while meeting rising demand. We expect this trajectory to continue into 2026 with further developments already underway.”

The organisation has also strengthened its commercial capability to align laboratory delivery with client project strategies. This supports continuity from early development work through to regulatory submissions and ongoing evidence generation once products enter the market. This growth phase also strengthens the region’s life sciences infrastructure. The organisation will continue to invest in its facilities and service offerings to support clients working in regulated environments where data quality and clarity of evidence underpin market access and commercial success.