Broughton deliver testing for global cannabis and CBD markets

Broughton, a life sciences contract research organisation, is strengthening its support for medicinal cannabis and CBD product developers with additional advanced analytical testing services.

× Expand Broughton

This includes validated testing for minor cannabinoids CBG and CBGA, to go along with its comprehensive batch release testing. Broughton operates GMP compliant laboratories with ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and UKAS inspection. This ensures accurate and reliable test data that helps clients meet stringent cannabis regulatory requirements and accelerate products to market.

Medicinal cannabis and CBD producers face complex challenges including strict safety standards, variable cannabinoid potency and potential contamination risks that can delay approvals and product launches combined with strict safety standards.

Broughton’s testing services help overcome these hurdles by delivering precise results across a full suite of analyses. This includes cannabinoid potency testing for CBD, THC, CBN and CBG, flavour and consistency and safety testing for pesticides, mycotoxins, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants.

Broughton’s comprehensive service portfolio includes real-time and accelerated stability studies with over 60,000 litres of on-site storage capacity ensuring consistent product performance over time.

“Our ISO and GMP accredited laboratories and cross-functional scientific teams give clients the confidence that their medicinal cannabis and CBD products meet the highest standards of quality, safety and regulatory compliance,” says Beccy Bell, associate director of laboratory services at Broughton. “By providing robust validated data we enable manufacturers to bring life enhancing products to market faster and with greater assurance.”