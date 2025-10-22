Broughton upholds compliance standards with UKAS and MHRA

Contract research organisation and scientific consultancy Broughton has hosted inspections by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), with no major or critical observations.

The reviews, held in August and September, extend Broughton’s unbroken record of regulatory compliance to 19 years, a distinction that positions the company among a select group of UK laboratories to have sustained dual accreditation over such a period.

The UKAS audit, conducted over three days, evaluated Broughton’s compliance with ISO 17025, the global standard for testing and calibration laboratories. This accreditation is widely regarded as the benchmark for technical competence and data integrity across regulated sectors, particularly in pharmaceuticals and life sciences where reproducibility and traceability are essential.

The two-day MHRA inspection assessed compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), ensuring that laboratory operations, systems, and documentation uphold the highest standards of patient safety and product quality. The successful outcome reflects Broughton’s commitment to quality management, transparency and the evolution of its culture of quality. Together these frameworks form the foundation of trust in analytical science and product development.

“Our approach to audits has always been grounded in openness,” explains Emmet Tilley, associate director of quality at Broughton. “We engage fully with inspectors because transparency builds trust and keeps us evolving. Every inspection is an opportunity to refine how we work, strengthen our systems, and align our practices with the expectations of both regulators and clients. Sustaining compliance for nearly two decades isn’t just a measure of quality management, it’s a reflection of the culture at Broughton that values rigor and continuous improvement.”

Regulatory scrutiny of data integrity and manufacturing standards is intensifying worldwide, particularly across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and emerging life science technologies. Broughton’s consistent performance demonstrates how proactive compliance can serve as a strategic advantage.

“When customers know that our data withstands the highest levels of scrutiny, they can move forward with greater speed and assurance,” added Chris Allen, chief executive officer. “It provides confidence in the knowledge their development pipelines meet the most demanding international expectations. That’s what drives our investment in capability, enabling faster development of products that improve lives.”

Broughton’s dual success reinforces its standing as a trusted partner in analytical and regulatory science. The company continues to expand its technical expertise and digital infrastructure to support clients in achieving compliance and accelerating development across the pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer health sectors.