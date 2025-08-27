Cartherics granted Chinese patent for enhancing immune cell function

Cartherics, a biotech company developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis, has announced the granting of a patent for ‘Method for Providing Immune Cells with Enhanced Function’ by the Chinese Patent Office.

This patent covers induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) with a specific gene knock out of the adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR). This receptor is critical for inhibiting immune cell function in the tumour microenvironment of solid tumours.

Adenosine, which is found in high levels in solid tumours, suppresses the activity of immune cells like natural killer (NK) cells. Therefore, removing the A2A receptor from Cartherics’ NK cells should help these cells remain active in the tumour microenvironment.

This patent secures a proprietary position for multiple development candidates in Cartherics’ pipeline and strengthens the company’s already robust IP position. With a large and growing market, China's patent protection system offers substantial commercial value for effective patents.

Cartherics’ CEO, Prof. Alan Trounson AO, commented:”Cartherics’ strategy for destroying solid tumours involves editing critical genes in our cell products to enable the immune system to operate as designed to control cancer growth. Blocking the A2AR gene is likely to be a significant addition to our strategic arsenal against cancer.”

Cartherics is advancing its mission to transform women’s health through innovative, off-the-shelf immunotherapies, targeting high-need indications such as ovarian cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and endometriosis. With a robust pipeline and a clear regulatory pathway, the company is well-positioned to deliver impactful therapies to markets with significant unmet clinical need and commercial potential.