Centauri Therapeutics selects first clinical candidate

Centauri Therapeutics (Centauri), an immunotherapy company with a proprietary platform technology applicable across a wide range of therapeutic indications, has announced the selection of its first clinical candidate in the ABX-01 programme.

Based on the Company’s Alphamer platform, the compound is designed to target serious Gram-negative bacterial infections in the lung, expanding therapeutic options for the most vulnerable patients. This drug candidate will now be further developed ahead of progression to first in-human clinical studies.

The lead candidate in the ABX-01 programme is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial peptide specifically selected to combat clinically prevalent and multidrug-resistant bacterial strains. It employs a dual mechanism of action, combining immunotherapeutic effects through complement fixation and phagocytosis with intrinsic antibacterial properties, within a single molecule. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the compound’s activity against Gram-negative bacteria.

“We are excited to enter the clinical development phase with the ABX-01 lead candidate, thanks to our dedicated team who have worked hard to advance our Alphamer platform to this crucial stage. The platform has the potential to address a vital gap in the current anti-infective treatment landscape, and we remain confident that our lead candidate will continue to demonstrate this as we progress towards a Phase I clinical trial,” commented Dr Jennifer Schneider, CEO, Centauri Therapeutics. “We are proud to progress this molecule with the continuous support of our investors and our long-standing partner, CARB-X, for which we are grateful.”

Dr Helen Bright, CSO, Centauri Therapeutics, said: "Our focus at Centauri Therapeutics has always been on developing novel immune therapy approaches to expand treatment options for the most vulnerable, starting with the anti-infectives space. Reaching this stage highlights the potential of our disruptive technology, not only in anti-infectives, but also within the oncology and vaccines spaces. I look forward to working alongside our brilliant and highly motivated team to take us into this next phase of development."

Centauri is now conducting regulatory preclinical activities to enable streamlined progression of its lead clinical candidate into a Phase I clinical trial.