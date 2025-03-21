Domain Therapeutics progresses drug candidate for inflammatory diseases

Domain Therapeutics has announced it has nominated and is progressing DT-9046, a candidate with "game-changing" potential in multiple inflammatory disease markets, including atopic dermatitis (AD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), arthritis but also neuroinflammation including migraine.

PAR2 has emerged as a pivotal therapeutic in inflammatory diseases due to its unique ability to fine-tune immune and inflammatory responses, barrier integrity, and pain, however it is proven to be a difficult receptor for the pharmaceutical industry to target effectively.

By leveraging Domain’s expertise to address challenging GPCRs, DT-9046 represents a groundbreaking advancement in PAR2 modulation employing a differentiated mechanism of action, targeting an allosteric binding site to fine-tune GPCR function and boost efficacy against this complex target. Unlike other PAR2-targeting strategies, primarily biologics and full antagonists, DT-9046 is the first oral PAR2-targeting drug to reach pre-IND studies. Combined with its biased ligand approach, this strategy offers an innovative therapeutic solution, modulating only the pathways critical to therapeutic effects while minimizing the risk of resistance.

Stephan Schann, Chief Scientific Officer of Domain Therapeutics, said: “DT-9046’s discovery exemplifies our mission to translate promising science into differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs. It also illustrates the power of our proprietary platform, which leverages advanced technology and unmatched expertise to fine-tune the activity of GPCRs, unlocking their full therapeutic potential. With its differentiated mechanism of action and oral administration, DT-9046 has the potential to be disease-modifying as a monotherapy and in combination, offering new hope to millions of patients.”

DT-9046 is currently progressing through pre-IND studies, supported by a robust data package and strong patent protection. Preclinical studies have demonstrated potent and selective modulation of the immune response, which plays a crucial role in various inflammatory conditions, particularly in AD and IBD.

Inflammation is a key part of the body's immune defense, but when it becomes overactivated it can cause inflammatory conditions or diseases. Domain’s innovative approach addresses challenges inherent in PAR2-targeting strategies by leveraging biased signaling, which offers a significant competitive edge compared to other PAR2 biologics with different pharmacological profiles. Beyond creating significant value for Domain’s pipeline, it demonstrates the Company’s unparalleled expertise in GPCR biology, paving the way for novel treatments for complex diseases. …