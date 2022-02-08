Healx secures rights to develop Ovid therapy for Fragile X syndrome

Technology company Healx has secured the license rights to develop and commercialise a monotherapy for the genetic condition Fragile X syndrome.

Healx secured the rights for gaboxadol from biopharmaceutical company Ovid Therapeutics. The agreement allows Healx to investigate the compound as part of a potential combination therapy for Fragile X syndrome, as well as a treatment for other indications.

Gaboxadol was tested as a monotherapy for Fragile X syndrome in a Phase IIa clinical trial conducted by Ovid. Whilst the therapy was shown to be well tolerated, in April 2021, Ovid discontinued the development of gaboxadol, a decision it said was based on the “totality of the clinical results generated to date.”

Healx is now hoping to find an optimal treatment for Fragile X syndrome through a combination of gaboxadol with other compounds, including the company’s own compound - HLX-0201. Healx will use its AI platform, Healnet, to identify potential treatments for Fragile X syndrome and other conditions that could potentially be treated by gaboxadol.

Fragile X syndrome is thought to affect 1 in 4,000 males and 1 in 8,000 females. It is a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems, behavioural problems, and cognitive impairment.

“Gaboxadol shows encouraging activity and a good safety profile in a range of conditions. We are keen to see its clinical value unlocked,” said Jeremy Levin, chairman and chief executive officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “We’re impressed by the capabilities that Healx has developed and are optimistic that they can unlock effective drug combinations that will take advantage of the unique mechanism that underlies the effects we see when patients take gaboxadol.”

“This agreement represents an exciting opportunity for Healx to advance more potential treatments for rare conditions towards the clinic, and, hopefully, deliver them to patients in need,” added Dr Tim Guilliams, co-founder and CEO at Healx. “We are excited to be deploying our innovative combination and indication expansion methods to identify new therapeutic opportunities for compounds like gaboxadol.”