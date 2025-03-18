House of Lords report includes IChemE recommendation

The House of Lords Science and Technology Committee report on engineering biology has included several recommendations put forward by The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), highlighting critical areas for advancing the field in the UK.

Recommendations from the report include enhancing access to scale-up infrastructure by revising funding arrangements. The report provides valuable insights on addressing these challenges through targeted funding, skills development and improved access to pilot-scale facilities.

The report outlines several key challenges the UK faces in advancing engineering biology, including the need for a clearer strategic approach, improved regulation, and more funding for start-ups. Without swift action, the UK risks losing its competitive edge.

Engineering biology is the strategic design and modification of organisms or molecules for targeted applications and holds immense potential to transform industries ranging from medicine to manufacturing. By harnessing the power of synthetic biology, gene editing and biomolecular engineering, this field enables breakthroughs in drug development, renewable materials and environmental solutions.

IChemE’s evidence to the committee included highlighting the need for increased investment in scaling-up processes and specialised expertise in chemical and bioprocess engineering. IChemE also called for better access to pilot-scale facilities and greater collaboration between academia and industry to transition early-stage innovations into commercially viable products.

“Our approach is for the government to prioritise chemical and process engineering education at all levels,” explained, Andrew Foster, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Impact at IChemE. “This includes expanding technical, undergraduate, postgraduate and apprenticeship routes, while supporting industry-academia collaborations like the 'Ready for Industry' programme.”

Independent technology innovation centres can play a key role in addressing these challenges such as improved regulation by providing crucial expertise, equipment and fostering regional growth in sectors like biopharmaceuticals and sustainable foods.

However, financial self-sufficiency requirements at existing facilities often drive companies abroad. By adopting a funding model similar to that used in Germany, where a significant portion of the budget comes from industry and research projects, the UK could better support its innovation centres and ensure they remain at the forefront of this rapidly developing field. This approach would also help safeguard the UK’s hard-won innovations and research investments, preventing them from being lost to countries where scaling up is more accessible.

IChemE considers this a critical issue and is committed to promoting the development of essential skills and infrastructure in the rapidly advancing field of engineering biology.