Idorsia Announce Scottish Medicines Consortium has accepted QUVIVIQ

Idorsia UK have announced that the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) for restricted use within NHS Scotland for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia characterised by symptoms present for at least three months and considerable impact on daytime functioning, who have failed cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) or for whom CBT-I is unsuitable or unavailable. Following this decision, daridorexant will become the first dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) available for NHS patients living with chronic insomnia in Scotland.

Chronic insomnia affects around 7% of the UK adult population and impacts a person’s ability to fall or stay asleep for at least three nights per week, for at least three months. Unlike a brief period of poor sleep, chronic insomnia is a persistent condition that can take its toll on both physical and mental health. A key symptom of chronic insomnia is the impairment of daytime functioning, which is linked to significant reductions in health status, such as fatigue, reduced energy, mood alteration and cognitive difficulties.Furthermore, suboptimal management of this condition is associated with decreased workplace productivity, and increased risk of workplace accidents, falls, and costly workplace errors.

Dr. Cameron Livingston, GP with Special Interest in Sleep and Respiratory Medicine, Glasgow Royal Infirmary/Stobhill Hospital commented: “Chronic insomnia is a significant and growing public health issue in Scotland, and places considerable impact on both individuals and wider society. Whilst other treatment options are available for insomnia, most were developed prior to our understanding of the disease’s underlying pathophysiology. Current treatments may also not be suitable or effective for all patients, so today’s news regarding the SMC acceptance of a further treatment option with an entirely new mode of action is incredibly encouraging.”

Dr. Olga Runcie, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sleep Specialist, Albyn Hospital, Aberdeen, commented: “Chronic insomnia can have profound effects on overall mental and physical health, as well as relationships with friends and family. I’ve seen first-hand the toll that chronic insomnia can have on patients so it's encouraging to see scientific advancements in this field, offering hope to those who experience persistent difficulties sleeping.”

Wake and sleep signaling is regulated by intricate neural activity in the brain. One key component of this process is the orexin system, which helps promote wakefulness. Currently, the most commonly prescribed medications for insomnia induce sleep through broad inhibition of brain activity, and can be associated with patients developing dependency, or experiencing next-morning residual effects (grogginess). Daridorexant works differently by selectively blocking only the activation of orexin receptors, thereby directly targeting the mechanism that controls overactive wakefulness. In clinical studies, after 12 months of treatment, daridorexant was not associated with physical signs of dependency, tolerance or rebound insomnia after it’s discontinuation.