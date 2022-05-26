Exclusive license to commercialise ImaginAB ImmunoPET agent in China

ImaginAb, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology imaging agents and therapeutic radio-pharmaceuticals (RPT), announces the signing of an exclusive license with DongCheng Pharmaceutical Group to commercialise ImaginAb’s CD8 ImmunoPET agent in the Greater China market.

The CD8 ImmunoPET agent (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) will be initially used in third party sponsored clinical trials with the intention of achieving market authorisation.

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: “ImaginAb’s objective is to be a leading global imaging and radiotherapy company and, as such, China is an important market for our products. We are pleased to sign this exclusive license agreement and are looking forward to working with DongCheng to deliver our diagnostic imaging agent to cancer patients in China. DongCheng’s extensive experience in molecular imaging, combined with its technical experience and execution infrastructure make it an ideal development and commercial partner for ImaginAb in China. The addition of DongCheng to our customer portfolio provides additional support as we progress our business strategy and third-party validation of crefmirlimab berdoxam.”

Grant Luo, CEO of DongCheng Pharmaceutical Group, commented: “By partnering with ImaginAb, we will be introducing to Greater China an ImmunoPET tracer to visualise cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment, which has the potential to accurately select and monitor the appropriate population receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment and further promote the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatments. In addition, we hope to collaborate with clinical experts and pharmaceutical companies through our nationwide Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) nuclear pharmacies network, to help accelerate the clinical development and commercial launch of novel therapeutics with high clinical benefits and to address patients’ needs.”

ImaginAb will receive license and milestone payments and up to double digit royalties for the CD8 ImmunoPET license and commercial partnership in the Greater China market. No other terms have been disclosed.