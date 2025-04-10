Infinitopes granted phase I/IIa clinical trial application approval

Infinitopes has announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Clinical Trial Application (CTA) approval for the first-in-human Phase I/IIa clinical trial of ITOP1, the company’s ‘off-the-shelf’ cancer vaccine.

× Expand Brian A Jackson Shutterstock Approval concept.

ITOP1 is a precision cancer vaccine, designed to safely and accurately target tumour antigens, leveraging the company’s vector delivery system, aiming to drive strong and durable T-cell protection for patients with surgically resectable oesophageal adenocarcinoma (OAC).

The vaccine is designed to stimulate a robust immune response, including activation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, to eliminate residual cancer cells expressing the target antigens, reducing the risk of disease recurrence. Tumour antigen targets for ITOP1, Infinitopes’ lead asset from its Precision Immunomics platform, are derived using the company’s bespoke AI/ML-driven immunopeptidomics approach and demonstrate high tumour-specificity and inter-patient conservation with potential clinical applicability across multiple cancer types.

The VISTA* study is a phase I/IIa double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety, tolerability and anti-tumour activity of ITOP1 in reducing OAC recurrence rates. 60 patients will receive ITOP1 in a prime/boost regimen, in combination with the best standard of care, i.e., a priming dose following neoadjuvant and a boost dose before adjuvant FLOT (fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel) chemotherapy. Infinitopes’ VISTA trial will be one of the first in the world to administer a cancer vaccine in the neoadjuvant setting while the primary tumour remains in situ, unlocking the potential for enhanced protection from epitope spreading.

The multicentre VISTA study will be conducted at specialist cancer centres in the UK under the leadership of Prof Mark Middleton, a world-renowned Chief Investigator. The VISTA* study is set to commence in Q2 2025. For further details, visit the UK Clinical Trials Registry for Integrated Research Application System (IRAS) project 1008088.

Prof Mark Middleton, Chief Investigator, head of oncology & co-director, CRUK Oxford Centre, University of Oxford, and Scientific Advisory Board Member for Infinitopes, said: “Half of us will suffer cancer in our lifetimes, so we need better, affordable treatments for the disease. ITOP1 is an exciting new immunotherapy with the potential to make a difference across a wide range of cancers, bringing hope to many patients. This first trial in oesophageal cancer will evaluate ITOP1’s precision targeting, which enables anti-tumour immunity through epitope spreading to tackle residual cancer cells and prevent recurrence. We are particularly excited that, by working with the MHRA, we can test ITOP1 where we believe it will achieve the best protection, in potentially curable disease.”

Infinitopes recently strengthened its scientific and clinical team with the appointments of exceptional industry leaders, Dan Menichella and Jo Brewer, PhD, supporting the company’s ambition to advance ITOP1 through clinical development to prolong survival and improve the quality of life for patients.