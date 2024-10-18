Johnson & Johnson expands treatment options for inflammatory diseases

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced that it has taken over all sales, marketing, and distribution responsibilities for Remicade (infliximab) and Simponi (golimumab) in the UK.

Infliximab is an anti‑inflammatory medicine indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Crohn’s disease (CD), paediatric CD, ulcerative colitis (UC), paediatric UC, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and psoriasis.

Golimumab is an anti-inflammatory medicine indicated for the treatment of RA, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, PsA, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis), non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, and UC.

For over 25 years, infliximab and, for more than a decade, golimumab have helped millions of people manage life-changing inflammatory diseases. They continue to be important treatment options for patients in the UK.

The addition of infliximab and golimumab into J&J’s established immunology portfolio represents a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to provide trusted and reliable healthcare solutions for patients in need.

Merck Sharp & Dohme (UK) Limited (MSD) has ceased commercialisation of infliximab and golimumab, transferring responsibilities to Janssen-Cilag Ltd (a Johnson & Johnson company), which took over on October 1, 2024. J&J worked closely with MSD during the transition to ensure there was no disruption for patients using these medications.