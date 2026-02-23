Lonza strengthens advanced synthesis capabilities

Lonza has strengthened its Advanced Synthesis offering to increase phase-appropriate support for the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates.

× Expand Shutterstock - Love Employee ADCs

The strengthened offering includes the full integration of the ADC technology platform, which will now be offered by Lonza as part of its Advanced Synthesis portfolio. The platform comprises the proprietary GlycoConnect antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace polar spacer technology, and a growing portfolio of toxSYN linker payloads. These clinically validated, site-specific technologies, originally obtained by Lonza through the acquisition of Synaffix in 2023, aim to significantly enhance the efficacy and tolerability of ADCs.

These technologies have recently been expanded to include dual‑payload ADC technology, which enables the development of next‑generation ADCs designed to address tumor heterogeneity and drug-induced resistance. The dual‑payload approach enables precise attachment of two complementary cytotoxic agents to a single antibody, with precisely controllable payload ratios. Combined with Lonza’s end‑to‑end development and manufacturing expertise, this capability allows customers to access innovative ADC design within a fully integrated, scalable CDMO framework from discovery through clinical supply.

The Oss (NL) site has also expanded its capabilities through increased investment in laboratory infrastructure, enabling broader R&D activities across ADCs and emerging bioconjugate modalities, such as antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates, targeted lipid nanoparticles, and protein-protein conjugates. Recent growth includes the addition of new scientific roles and the continued expansion of laboratory capacity, reflecting sustained development of the site. The Oss site now combines rapid small‑scale bioconjugate prototyping as a service with newly established scale‑up capabilities to deliver pilot toxicology material, while providing on‑site process and analytical development.

Jan Vertommen, vice president, commercial development, Advanced Synthesis, Lonza, said: “Our recent advancements across Advanced Synthesis strengthen the support we provide to drug developers active in the field of ADCs and other bioconjugates. The expansion of the Oss site further reinforces Lonza’s global bioconjugate development and manufacturing network and underscores our dedication to continuously improving our offering and expertise in line with evolving customer and market needs.”