Mim8 data sees potential as once monthly treatment for haemophilia A

Results from Phase 1 & 2 of the FRONTIER1 clinical programme shows potential in a personalised, once monthly treatment for people with Haemophilia A. Novo Nordisk explains how it plans to accelerate the process to Phase 3.

Key highlights:

Mim8 is a human IgG4 bispecific antibody designed to be a potent prophylaxis therapy for people living with haemophilia A.

with once-weekly and once-monthly of Mim8 at all doses. Novo Nordisk announced that the phase 1 & 2 FRONTIER1 dose-escalation study in the treatment of people with haemophilia A met its primary safety endpoint.

“No one size fits all”

Haemophilia is a rare disease that impairs the body’s ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding after a traumatic event.

Haemophilia A can affect people differently, on a complex and individual scale. This means that even with the same type of haemophilia, two people can respond differently to the same therapy and dose treatment. Some people develop inhibitors, which cause replacement therapy to stop working and means alternative treatments need to be considered.

“Other factors such as age, lifestyle (e.g. amount of regular exercise), the individual’s access to refrigerate medication, and personal preference around treatment frequency and delivery (under-the-skin vs intravenous) also affect the type of medication appropriate for that individual.”

Therefore, this “no one size fits all” makes offering personalisation in Haemophilia A treatment crucial, ensuring all people living with haemophilia receive appropriate care that addresses their needs throughout their life.

Novo Nordisk’s research into investigating different approaches to address the individual needs with people suffering Haemophilia A is where Mim 8 was developed.

The treatment

Mim8 is a human IgG4 bispecific antibody designed to be a potent once weekly or once monthly prophylaxis therapy for people living with haemophilia A with or without inhibitors. It acts like a bridge between FIXa and FX thereby replacing missing FVIII, which in turn stimulates production of thrombin that helps blood to clot.

Stephanie Seremetis, chief medical officer, Rare Blood Disorders at Novo Nordisk, said: “Mim8 is designed for people living with haemophilia A with and without inhibitors who may benefit from less frequent (once-weekly or once-monthly) treatment with under-the-skin administration rather than intravenous.”

In the FRONTIER1 study, once-weekly and once-monthly under the skin administration of Mim8 in people with haemophilia A was tolerated at all doses, regardless of inhibitor status.

Although six of seven participants in the lowest dose cohort still reported at least one bleed, only two of the 25 patients reported bleeds at higher doses (in dose cohorts two to four). Furthermore, zero bleeds were reported in the eight participants treated with the therapy once monthly.

No thromboembolic events (blood clots in the veins) or related serious adverse events were reported, and there were no occurrences of the development of anti-Mim8 antibodies.

“Mim8 demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept and no safety signals or signs of exaggerated coagulation were seen, which supports the further clinical development of Mim8 in people living with haemophilia A in phase 3 clinical trials. We are encouraged by the first phase 1 & 2 data from FRONTIER1,” said principle investigator, Prof Jerzy Windyga, MD, Department of Hemostasis Disorders and Internal Medicine, Institute of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine, Warsaw, Poland.

The interim results regarding the safety, tolerability and activity of Factor VIIIa (FVIIIa) mimetic Mim8 at different dosages were presented at the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis Annual Congress (ISTH 2022) in London, UK.

“We are committed to investigating novel approaches to address the individual and changing needs for people living with haemophilia. The data for Mim8 thus far present an opportunity to develop a treatment for people with haemophilia A who may benefit from less frequent administration. We look forward to moving into next steps with this investigational therapy,” commented Martin Lange, executive vice president and head of Development at Novo Nordisk.

Accelerating the process

Typically in clinicals trials, there is a delay advancing from phase 2 to 3.

“Phase 2 clinical trials aim to evaluate the safety of the study drug and initial efficacy at different doses. This usually takes around 2 years to complete and Phase 2 data must be analysed before initiating Phase 3,” added Stephanie Seremetis.

However, the FRONTIER1 clinical development programme is using an accelerated design to minimise time from phase 2 into phase 3, as both phases were “combined into a single clinical trial, thereby expediting the study time.”

The FRONTIER1 clinical programme aims to include a broad patient population early on, such as haemophilia A patients of all severities and physical activity levels, women with haemophilia A, as well as children from the age of one year, including previously untreated people.

Dosing in the phase 3 study is expected to start in Q4 of 2022.