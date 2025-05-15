Moleculin receives European Medicines Agency approval

Moleculin Biotech, a late-stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat cancers and viral infections, has announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to conduct its pivotal Phase 2B/3, multi-centre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive design study of Annamycin in combination with cytarabine.

The study is for the treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) who are refractory to or relapsed (R/R) after induction therapy (R/R AML) and is approved in all nine countries submitted in the European Union (EU). This Phase 3 “MIRACLE” trial (derived from Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) is a global approval trial, including sites in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

“EMA approval of the MIRACLE trial protocol is a huge milestone for us. Although we’re already seeing recruitment in our first non-EU country, we believe that this expansion into the EU really supercharges our recruitment potential,” said Walter Klemp, chairman and CEO of Moleculin. “Importantly, when combined with the sites we are opening in the US, this approval from the EMA, along with the individual country committee and/or ethics approvals, for Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Spain positions us to remain on track with our expected enrollment and data milestones.”

Klemp continued: “Being accepted in all nine of the countries for which we submitted, we believe indicates the magnitude of the need for a better answer for R/R AML patients, especially venetoclax regimen failures where the outcomes from currently available therapies are considered dismal in published studies. While there are minor differences between the US and EU protocols with the FDA and EMA, respectively, we do not view these as a barrier to conducting the study and are working to harmonise the protocols as appropriate. We are grateful for the international collaboration and believe it underscores the significant unmet need in R/R AML and the potential of Annamycin to provide a much needed second line treatment option. We remain focused on driving enrollment and patient dosing and look forward to reporting initial data on the first 45 subjects in the second half of 2025.”

The MIRACLE study is a Phase 2B/3 clinical trial whereby data from the 2B portion will be combined with the Phase 3 portion for purposes of measuring its primary efficacy endpoint. MIRACLE is subject to appropriate future filings with and potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents, utilises an adaptive design whereby the first 75 to 90 subjects will be randomised (1:1:1) in Part A of the trial to receive high dose cytarabine (HiDAC) combined with either placebo, 190 mg/m2 of Annamycin, or 230 mg/m2 of Annamycin, which Annamycin doses were specifically recommended by the FDA in the Company’s end of Phase 1B/2 meeting.

The protocol for the MIRACLE trial allows for the unblinding of preliminary primary efficacy data (Complete Remission or CR) and safety/tolerability of the three arms at 45 subjects, in addition to the conclusion of Part A (at 75 to 90 subjects). The first early unblinding will yield 30 subjects treated with Annamycin (190mg/m2 and 230 mg/m2) and HiDAC and 15 subjects treated with just HiDAC plus placebo. The Company expects to reach the first unblinding (45 subjects) in the second half of 2025, in addition to the second unblinding, which is expected in the first half of 2026. This accelerated estimated timeline is due in part to the positive response the Company received in meetings during December with potential investigators regarding recruitment for the trial.

The clinical trial approval with EMA was granted under the condition that the Company present results of appropriate nonclinical GLP studies before initiating the Phase 3 portion (Part B) of the study. Results will be submitted as a substantial modification to the existing approved protocol.

For Part B of the trial, approximately 220 additional subjects will be randomised to receive either HiDAC plus placebo or HiDAC plus the optimum dose of Annamycin (randomised 1:1). The selection of the optimum dose will be based on the overall balance of safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy, consistent with the FDA’s new Project Optimus initiative.

Annamycin, also known by its non-proprietary name of naxtarubicin, currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Furthermore, Annamycin has Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia from the EMA.