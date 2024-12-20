NEC announces interim results from Phase 1 clinical trial

NEC Bio Therapeutics presents 24-week promising interim results from an ongoing Phase 1 basket clinical trial of an orally administered cancer vaccine, NECVAX-NEO1, used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) for treating patients with solid tumours.

× Expand PeopleImages.com - Yuri A Shutterstock

NECVAX-NEO1 is a personalised bacteria-based oral DNA therapeutic vaccine, developed using AI prediction of the most immunogenic patient-specific neoepitopes. This vaccine is designed to activate the patient’s immune system, prompting a T-cell response that can precisely target and eliminate tumor cells based on the individual’s unique neoantigens.

In the phase 1 study, 5 patients with melanoma, renal cell cancer, or head and neck cancer, who have been on CPI treatment for at least three months, were treated with NECVAX-NEO1. The safety run-in phase showed no treatment-related toxicities, allowing a dose increase. An ELISPOT response was induced by 68% of neoepitopes, with 40% of patients showing significant neoantigen-specific signals. After a 24-week treatment period, 80% of patients had a stable disease status, indicating a high disease control rate.

On the results of the clinical study, Dr. Heinz Lubenau, CEO of NEC Bio Therapeutics, said: "We are very excited about our first proof-of-concept data showing signs of promising immunogenicity and associated biomarker changes in patients. This is very encouraging, especially in light of new clinical trials currently ongoing at various locations in early and late-stage cancer patients. We are looking forward to generating more data for NECVAX-NEO1 as an additional treatment option for patients with difficult to treat cancer in the future."

Motoo Nishihara, corporate executive vice president and CTO of NEC Corporation, further said: "We are certainly excited to present the progress of the NECVAX-NEO1 trial demonstrating safety and signs of immunogenicity. NECVAX-NEO1 is the first cancer vaccine asset to be clinically developed at NEC. This development ties in with the larger NEC mission of providing healthcare solutions globally using the state of art technologies developed in-house."