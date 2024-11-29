New tool launched to help navigate incoming JCA regulations

Human Data Sciences (HDS), a data science analytics company based in the UK, unveiled new tools that will make it easier for pharmaceutical companies to navigate the incoming Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA) regulations at the ISPOR conference in Barcelona this month.

× Expand ISPOR

HDS’ Livingstone data analytics platform provides near real-time, complex analysis of anonymised patient-level data, and has added new updates to help pharmaceutical companies collate the data required to meet the new rules. These tools were showcased at ISPOR, a global conference for health outcomes research.

Livingstone is the first software to produce peer-reviewed quality epidemiological outcomes, and economic analysis of complex real-world data in minutes. After compiling detailed cohorts using its cohort generator and cohort explorer tools, it is then possible to immediately examine other details, some immediately, and some after permissions have been granted.

This will help companies avoid reliance on published data, allowing people to meet the European Health Technology Assessment’s (HTA) requirement for a Joint Clinical Assessment (JCA). This demands pharmaceutical companies use patient data to prove the need for intervention and to demonstrate that new therapies have the potential to improve outcomes.

The Livingstone cohort generator, the most advanced tool of its kind, enables you to define a research cohort by combining diagnostic and therapy codes, and then carry out immediate, advanced analysis.

Patient data analytics technology has become an increasingly important part of increasing the pace of drug development research. Traditionally, data analysis has been completed manually, with some projects taking months, rather than minutes, to complete.

At the conference, the role of technology in streamlining data analysis and validation for JCA, which comes into force in January, was an important topic of discussion. There was also a debate about the part technology can play in data analysis and scientific validation. As a hub for pioneering research and new ideas, ISPOR was a great place to explore this.