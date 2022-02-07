NHS grants access to world's most expensive gene therapy

Babies and young children in the UK with a rare and fatal genetic disease will be able to receive a potentially life-saving treatment after the NHS struck a deal to gain access to the medicine.

Libmeldy is a gene therapy designed to treat Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a disease which damages a person’s nervous systems and organs, and which results in a life expectancy of just five to eight years.

MLD most commonly develops in babies younger than 30 months and can lead to loss of sight, speech and hearing, as well as difficulty moving, brain impairment, seizures, and eventually death.

Libmeldy, developed by Orchard Therapeutics, is a one-time gene therapy that prevents the build-up of a crucial enzyme that leads to the development of fats that destroy the protective layers around the child’s nerves. The drug works by removing the patient’s stem cells and replacing the faulty gene that causes MLD before then re-injecting the treated cells into the patient.

Its list price of £2.8 million makes it the most expensive drug in the world. The NHS brokered a deal for the drug with a significant confidential discount.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard, said: “This revolutionary drug is a life-saver for the babies and young children who suffer from this devastating hereditary disorder and will spare their families untold heartache and grief.

“The deal we have struck is just the latest example of NHS England using its commercial capabilities to make good on the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments and therapies at a price that is fair to taxpayers.

“It also shows that while rolling out the world-leading NHS COVID vaccination programme, and caring for people with the virus, the health service is also doing its very best to care for millions of patients with other conditions.”

Previous treatments for MLD were limited to managing symptoms and offering supportive care. Libmeldy was previously approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2020. However, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) initially rejected LIbmedly’s use on the NHS due to concerns surrounding its long-term evidence and its cost-effectiveness.

Now, with the NHS brokering a discount for the drug, NICE has recommended its use. The drug is expected to be rolled out in the Spring.

Libmeldy will be delivered by a specialist service and is available on the NHS from Royal Manchester’s Children Hospital in collaboration with Manchester’s Centre for Genomic Medicine at Saint Mary’s Hospital, which will be one of just five European sites that will administer the treatment, and the only site in the UK.

Professor Simon Jones, Consultant in Paediatric Inherited Metabolic Disease at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT), said: “This is enormously welcome news for all families affected by MLD, a progressive, life-limiting condition for which there were previously no approved treatment options. While there are various sub-types of the condition, in its later stages, all forms largely result in children losing their ability to move and speak.

“It is extremely pleasing that this treatment will now be offered to all eligible patients, which is testament to the rigorous clinical trials that have paved the way for this decision, and the world-leading research and innovation capability within the NHS.

“As a Trust, we are delighted to be selected as one of five European centres to begin offering this new service as part of NHS standard of care, furthering our work as a European centre of excellence for metabolic conditions.”

Professor Bobby Gaspar, chief executive officer of Orchard Therapeutics, added: “Today’s landmark agreement with NHS England follows a thoughtful and comprehensive value assessment by NICE and represents a major milestone for the MLD community, Orchard, and the entire field of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy.

“We are delighted that NICE and NHS England have recognized the transformational clinical impact of Libmeldy for eligible MLD patients, and thank the leading clinicians and advocates involved for their tireless engagement throughout the process. A deep body of evidence now points to the potential for durable effects in HSC gene therapy for certain severe genetic diseases including MLD.”