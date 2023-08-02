NHS Green Light Celadon's First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Medicine Trial

Celadon Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the NHS for its first-of-its-kind non-cancer chronic pain clinical trial. The trial, to be conducted at Celadon's private pain clinic, will involve up to 5,000 patients to support doctors' prescriptions of cannabis-based medicines and potentially lead to reimbursement by the NHS. The approval will mean that GPs will have the authority to prescribe the medicine to patients - after being limited for a number of years.

Since the government legalised medical cannabis in 2018, data has shown that around 1,000 patients have received prescriptions for the three licensed cannabis medicines prescribed through the NHS. Meanwhile, there are believed to be upwards of 20,000 patients who are prescribed unlicensed cannabis products privately through clinics such as Mamedica. It was found in a recent survey that a staggering 73% of practising UK GPs are in favour of prescribing cannabis, but are unable to due to restrictive guidelines in the public healthcare system. Allowing GPs to prescribe cannabis requires a simple amendment to section 4 of the 2018 Misuse of Drugs Regulations to state ‘specialist or general medical practitioner’.

Jon Robson, CEO and founder of Mamedica, the UK's leading medical cannabis clinic that works closely with Celadon, commented: "It's truly a groundbreaking moment as the UK approves the first trial of its kind. Having visited Celadon and witnessed their dedication and expertise firsthand, it's evident that they will be at the forefront of clinical trials and studies, playing a crucial role in advancing cannabis-based pain management and potentially aiding NHS reimbursement in the future. Despite the known benefits of medical cannabis, under UK law a prescription for cannabis can only be initiated by a specialist consultant on the General Medical Council (GMC) register. Patients are eligible to get a medical cannabis prescription if they have tried two traditionally prescribed medications that have not worked. Once you have proof of this, including your medical records and patient history, you will need to speak with a specialist or be referred to a specialist. Today's developments will play a significant role in making this process easier."