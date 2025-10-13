NNIT strengthens partnership with a biopharma company

NNIT has announced that its European division has secured another project with a long-term strategic partner to support the implementation of a solution from a provider of digital solutions for the life sciences industry to manage regulatory registration processes.

This initiative is a natural extension of the highly successful regulatory submission solution from the same provider completed earlier this year and marks the latest milestone in a decade-long collaboration on some of the customer’s most ambitious digital transformation programs.

The new project will encompass project management, process engineering, integration, testing, organisational change management, and training. The implementation begins immediately and is planned to go live in March 2027.

A decade of strategic collaboration

During the last decade, NNIT has worked with this global leader on high-impact programs, including enterprise content modernisation and transactional platform enhancements serving Human Pharma and Animal Health.

"We have worked side-by-side with this global leader for more than ten years, not just as a technology supplier, but as a strategic partner. Together, we’ve tackled some of the most complex transformation programs, ensuring that each initiative supports broader business and regulatory goals. This new regulatory registration project reflects the strength of that collaboration: Navigating budget realities while safeguarding innovation, governance, and compliance which are the foundations for long-term success," says David Narings, sales executive, North & Central Europe, NNIT.

Throughout this strategic relationship, NNIT has provided not only technology delivery, but also governance, process optimisation, and commercial adaptability – ensuring that programs align with the customer’s broader business and transformation goals.