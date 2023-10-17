NorthSea Therapeutics Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Treatment of Liver Disease

× Expand Shutterstock

NorthSea Therapeutics B.V has announced one of its novel Structural Engineered Fatty Acids (SEFAs), SEFA-6179, has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Intestinal Failure-Associated Liver Disease (IFALD).

SEFA-6179 is a novel, oral, fully synthetic medium chain fatty acid analog for the treatment of IFALD. The molecule has been shown to be well tolerated in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.

IFALD, also known as Parental Nutrition-Associated Liver Disease (PNALD), is an orphan liver disease which is a frequent consequence of total parenteral nutrition, a life-saving therapy for individuals with intestinal failure caused by insufficient bowel-length or function. No approved drug therapy exists for these patients.

The granting of RPD designation for SEFA-6179 underscores the critical need for novel therapies to address IFALD in the pediatric population. There is also an unmet need in adults where prolonged Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) use can induce IFALD with slightly different clinical manifestations versus pediatrics. Having successfully completed Phase 1 for SEFA-6179 earlier this year, NST is currently conducting a phase 2a trial to investigate PK, safety/tolerability, as well as PD effects in IFALD patients. The clinical development plan in pediatrics is under evaluation.

Rob de Ree, NST’s CEO, commented: “Receiving RPD Designation from the FDA for SEFA-6179 highlights the urgent need to advance therapeutic options for pediatric patients facing the challenges of IFALD. We are dedicated to accelerating the development of SEFA-6179 to bring hope and potentially life-saving treatment to patients and their families.”

Professor Mark Puder, Professor of Surgery, Boston Children’s Hospital, stated: “IFALD in pediatrics is a very challenging, life-threatening condition, with limited therapies. We are eagerly awaiting new effective solutions for these vulnerable patients. I strongly believe that SEFA-6179 could be candidate for treatment in pediatrics with IFALD, based on the strong pre-clinical evidence that has been generated.”

The RPD Designation is granted by the FDA for serious or life-threatening diseases which affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States and in which the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals less than 18 years of age. Under this program, if a New Drug application (NDA) for SEFA-6179 for the treatment of IFALD is approved by the FDA, NST may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that can be redeemed to receive a priority review for any subsequent marketing application or may be sold or transferred to a third party. This program is intended to encourage the development of new drugs and biologics for the treatment of rare pediatric diseases.