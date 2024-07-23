Novogene to power cancer, rare disease, and environmental research with PacBio Sequencing

× Expand PacBio Revio long-read sequencing system

PacBio, a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, has announced that Novogene is using its Revio long-read sequencing system to expand the capabilities of its new lab in Munich, Germany, serving customers across the European scientific community.

Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and bioinformatics expertise, working with a wide range of leading research institutions, clinical and commercial organisations. The increased accuracy and throughput offered by the Revio are designed to enable Novogene’s customers to scale in-depth genomic research across rare diseases, cancer, microbes, and agriculture in a cost-effective way.

“Bringing Revio to our German lab creates new opportunities for our customers to advance their groundbreaking research. We expect particularly high demand for the Revio from customers in the rare disease and cancer spaces, due to the sequencer’s ability to uncover complex repetitive regions, structural variants, and novel isoforms that are typically missed by short-read and exome methods,” said Tingting Zhou, Vice President of Novogene.

“The high fidelity of the Revio, combined with PacBio’s various kits and data analysis capabilities, make it an ideal solution to provide our customers with long-read data in an economical way. We plan to integrate even more automation into the Revio’s workflows to further increase efficiency and make long-reads accessible to a wider range of our customers.”

The new lab at the Innovation and Start-Up Center for Biotechnology (IZB) in Munich serves as a strategic hub for Novogene’s European operations and builds on its global network of labs across the UK, US, Singapore, Japan and China. The addition of the Revio will complement Novogene’s existing sequencing portfolio, giving customers answers where other technologies have been unable to, due to depth or accuracy limitations.

As well as rare disease and cancer research, Novogene anticipates high demand for the Revio from customers in the microbial and agrigenomics space, by enabling the de novo assembly of full genomes of rarely studied species and the identification of species.

“Novogene’s services and expertise have been supporting pioneering research for more than a decade. Revio’s high accuracy means PacBio is well placed to be supporting Novogene’s customers, particularly those who are exploring more complex biological use cases. We are pleased to be enabling Novogene’s mission of advancing genomics and improving life,” added Neil Ward, Vice President and General Manager EMEA, PacBio.

“Working with a company like Novogene that has such a broad customer base is exciting for PacBio, as we’ll get to see the Revio being used for new cutting-edge applications. Whether that’s advancing human health or the health of our planet.”