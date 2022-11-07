Particle Works launches automated platform for LNP formulation screening

Particle Works launches its second platform, the Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System, enabling automation and high-throughput screening of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates in early-stage drug development.

Liposomes and lipid nanoparticles are becoming increasingly important in a wide range of industries, particularly pharmaceuticals, where they can be used as drug delivery vehicles or to encapsulate vaccines, including for COVID-19. The systems currently used for candidate screening in early-stage drug development require formulations to be changed manually and lack the necessary automation to process large numbers of samples quickly. All that is set to change with the launch of the ALiS platform.

Following on from the popular Automated Nanoparticle (ANP) System, ALiS fills a gap in the marketplace for customers wanting to significantly accelerate their formulation screening. It requires little to no manual intervention, increasing lab efficiency while retaining the consistency, monodispersity and high encapsulation efficiency that Particle Works’ platforms guarantee.

The ALiS platform, based on microfluidic technology, features a number of unique benefits. Its dedicated software enables walk-away processing of up to 96 unique formulations in a typical working day, aspirating from and dispensing into covered 96 well plates. Formulation specifications such as lipid ratios and reagent concentrations, as well as process parameters – including total flow rate and the flow rate ratio – can be varied from well to well, to quickly establish the ideal properties and responses.

The system also offers unparalleled flexibility for experimental design and has flexible control over collection volumes. Its Anti-dispersion Technology allows work with smaller reagent volumes, maximising the use of precious materials, minimising evaporation, and allowing the collection of as little as 100 µl of reagent per experiment.

Gareth Bolitho, commercial manager at Particle Works, commented: “The days of labour-intensive screening work are over. This is groundbreaking technology for scientists working on nanoparticle formulation, developed in response to customer demand for automated, high-throughput screening, and has already been used to great effect at a major biotechnology company over the last 18 months. With accurate control, high encapsulation efficiency and consistent day-to-day performance, we are confident that ALiS will become the screening platform of choice for scientists working in drug discovery.”