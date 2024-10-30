PLG acquires Callisto to strengthen regulatory services in the UK and EU

Key Highlights:

ProductLife Group (PLG) announced the acquisition of Callisto, a UK-based consultancy specialising in Regulatory Affairs (RA), Pharmacovigilance (PV) and GMDP services within multiple regulated sectors.

Callisto has a strategic geographical presence in both the UK and Ireland and serves more than a hundred clients, with over 85% repeat business, demonstrating their commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

The combined capabilities of PLG and Callisto enable end-to-end regulatory solutions designed to streamline development, market entry, and compliance strategies across global markets.

ProductLife Group (PLG), a global specialist in regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industry, announced the acquisition of Callisto, a UK-based consultancy specialising in Regulatory Affairs (RA), Pharmacovigilance (PV) and GMDP services within multiple regulated sectors including human and veterinary medicines, medical devices, and borderline products.

Founded in 2003, Callisto has a strategic geographical presence in both the UK and Ireland and serves more than a hundred clients, with over 85% repeat business, demonstrating their commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

Originally serving clients from its UK base, Callisto expanded operations in 2018 by opening an affiliate in Dublin, to ensure seamless EU regulatory, GMP and pharmacovigilance services following Brexit.

This acquisition further enhances PLG’s presence in the UK, following the recent acquisition of Integrity. With 37 people and offices in Lockington, Derbyshire (England) and Dublin (Ireland), Callisto’s services perfectly align with PLG’s core business areas, allowing for significant synergies and growth opportunities. The combined capabilities of PLG and Callisto enable end-to-end regulatory solutions designed to streamline development, market entry, and compliance strategies across global markets.

Callisto’s managing director and one of the original founders, Joanne Bunyan, commented: "This partnership marks a new important milestone in our growth journey. As Callisto integrates with PLG, we are forging a powerful alliance in the regulatory arena, bringing our regulatory, GMP and compliance expertise to a broader audience, while still delivering high-quality service to our clients in the UK and Europe."

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, added: "PLG and Callisto joining forces offers great potential to our complementary client bases and will contribute to the successful development of our operations and business in the UK. Our positive cultures and values are very well-matched and expanding PLG in this region with the similarly motivated team at Callisto should bring exciting opportunities for all.”