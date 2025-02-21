Ready-to-use hiPSC-derived cells help optimise lab workflows

AMSBIO announces a new range of ready-to-use Human induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (hiPSC) -derived cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, and neurons.

× Expand AMSBIO

Supplied fully differentiated and available in high-purity formats, these ready-to-use cells help accelerate research by streamlining lab workflows, eliminating the need for in-house differentiation and minimising preparation time.

Provided as functionally validated cells, researchers do not need to spend time on in-house validation and can instead apply them directly to their assays without additional steps. This is a major advantage for Contract Research Organisations (CROs) and life science labs who can save time and money on optimisation work.

Outstanding batch-to-batch consistency ensures that AMSBIO’s iPSC-derived cells deliver reliable experimental outcomes every time. These hiPSC-derived cells provide a reliable and physiologically relevant alternative to primary cells and animal models, offering researchers a consistent and scalable source of cells for drug discovery, disease modelling, and toxicity screening.

