SciRhom starts CMC development of its first drug candidate

SciRhom GmbH announce that it has nominated the anti-iRhom2 antibody it will advance into clinical development for improved treatment of autoimmune diseases.

For this antibody, the company has closed an agreement with a biopharmaceutical manufacturer for the CMC development. This drug candidate has demonstrated outstanding preclinical efficacy in treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Having completed the comprehensive characterisation of the molecule, SciRhom will now enter into IND-enabling activities.

“We are very pleased with the latest progress we have made towards bringing this promising therapeutic concept closer to the clinic,” says, chief executive officer, Dr. Jens Ruhe. “Our research and development team did a fantastic job in delivering this excellent molecule. The nominated antibody fulfills all attributes for a successful pharmaceutical development. We expect our clinical candidate to outperform standard of care medications and become an attractive treatment option for patients suffering from debilitating diseases.”

SciRhom’s drug candidate inhibits the cell surface-localised protein iRhom2, a critical regulator of the protease TACE (TNF-alpha-converting enzyme, ADAM17). By interfering with this complex, the anti-iRhom2 antibody allows the simultaneous blockade of several pro-inflammatory signaling pathways without impairing protective functions. The therapeutic relevance of SciRhom’s antibody may also extend beyond autoimmunity, as research evidence suggests potential benefits of iRhom2 inhibition for multiple therapeutic areas including inflammation, oncology, infectious and metabolic diseases.