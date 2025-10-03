SGS to showcase integrated drug development services at CPhI

SGS will attend CPhI Frankfurt 2025, taking place 28-30th October at Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

This flagship event gathers pharmaceutical professionals worldwide to explore the latest trends and innovations in drug development, manufacturing and supply chain management.

At stand 5.0A102 in the Contract Manufacturing and Services zone, attendees can meet SGS experts and learn how the company’s comprehensive portfolio helps accelerate the development of efficacious, safe and compliant medicines.

Key capabilities include a global network of GMP/GLP laboratories that provide testing, formulation and clinical support services for pharma, biopharma and medical devices.

SGS experts Luc-Alain Savoy and Philippe Grimm will also deliver a presentation entitled ‘Analytical Testing in ADC Development: From Cell Bank Characteriation to Market Approval’ on October 29, 2025, 13:45–14:10 CEST, at the Next-Gen Bio Theatre, Hall 4.1J48. Attendees will gain in-depth insights into ensuring quality, safety and consistency across all antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) production intermediates.

CPhI Frankfurt 2025 is an essential event for pharmaceutical and biotech professionals seeking integrated, end-to-end solutions that accelerate drug development while meeting global regulatory expectations.