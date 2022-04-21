Shionogi and NEC enter collaboration for hepatitis B therapeutic vaccine

Shionogi & Co. and NEC Corporation announced the execution of a research collaboration agreement for the development of a hepatitis B therapeutic vaccine. NEC OncoImmunity is also participating in this research collaboration.

Interferon (IFN) and nucleotide analog therapy are currently used in the treatment of hepatitis B. However, treatment with IFN has a high frequency of side effects, and nucleotide analog therapy has a high recurrence rate if treatment is interrupted, so it is necessary to take drugs for a lifetime. Therefore, the unmet medical need for safe and highly effective drugs that can achieve a complete cure for hepatitis B is high.

Isao Teshirogi, president & CEO, Shionogi said: “Shionogi has been engaged in the research and development of infectious diseases for over 60 years. As a leading infectious disease company, we are taking on the challenge of protecting people from the threat of infectious diseases and realising total care. One company, and even the entire pharmaceutical industry on its own, can only go so far in dealing with a global pandemic like COVID-19. We will further enhance our contribution to global health by integrating NEC's AI technologies while leveraging our strengths."

Nobuhiro Endo, chairman of the board, NEC Corporation said: “NEC is committed to our vision of ‘orchestrating a brighter world,' and we are delighted to collaborate with Shionogi to realise this vision through the development of treatments for patients. The AI technologies of the NEC Group have the potential to overcome several challenges in what is usually a long and labour-intensive drug discovery process. Through this new partnership with Shionogi, we aim to maximise the contribution of our AI to accelerate the pace of drug discovery, and thereby to contribute to society."

By fusing Shionogi's drug discovery capability, focused on the infectious disease field, with NEC's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), the companies will accelerate the progress toward a therapeutic vaccine. Going forward, the companies will continue to actively expand such joint research into other infectious diseases where unmet medical needs remain.