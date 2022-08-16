SIGA Technologies receives approval from UK for monkeypox treatment

SIGA Technologies announced that the United Kingdom has approved SIGA’s oral tecovirimat (known in the U.S. as oral TPOXX) for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox in adults and children with a body weight of at least 13kg.

Key highlights:

The European Medicines Agency has approved the use of tecovirimat treatment in the UK for three orthopox viruses; smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox.

The UK has reported a total of 1,351 cases of monkeypox since early May. Tecovirimat is an antiviral originally developed for the treatment of smallpox but has shown efficacy in treating monkeypox and related viruses. The drug is currently approved for the treatment of monkeypox in Europe and has been used on compassionate use basis in Canada and the U.S.

“We are very pleased that the UK has taken this important step in health emergency preparedness, not just for the immediate need in the current monkeypox outbreak, but for broader readiness by approving tecovirimat for treatment for a wide range of uses,” said Dr. Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA.

“As we have learned in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, building robust stockpiles in response to infectious disease outbreaks is of vital importance worldwide. This includes being ready to combat even more devastating bioterror threats such as smallpox.”

The same formulation of tecovirimat was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 and by Health Canada in late 2021 under the brand name TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox. In early 2022 SIGA also received market authorisation for tecovirimat from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications from vaccinia infection.