Thermo Fisher Scientific employs an enhanced platform technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific is employing an enhanced platform technology and a new CHO K-1 cell line that can reduce timelines to Investigational New Drug (IND) filing from 13 to nine months, helping biotech and pharmaceutical companies overcome logistical complexities within pre-clinical biologic drug development.

× Expand Tada Images Shutterstock

The new CHO K-1 cell line is able to deliver up to 8g/L, providing higher protein expression levels and increased stability, allowing customers to achieve greater productivity from pre-clinical phases through commercial development.

“By prioritising speed to market and simplification of complex processes, Thermo Fisher is enabling a new era of biologics drug development,” said Jennifer Cannon, president of commercial operations, pharma services at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Small to large-sized biotech companies, as well as pharmaceutical organisations, require faster and more seamless Biologics cell line development capabilities and support. As such, we have developed an end-to-end Gene to Patient integrated solution to accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies. We are excited to offer these expanded solutions that meet this need.”

Thermo Fisher's integrated solutions allow customers to start their journey as soon as a candidate is selected. Our “start here, stay here” approach ensures that we can support customer needs at every stage of the clinical development journey and scale with them as they progress. With Thermo Fisher, biotech and pharma companies can eliminate the need for multiple vendors and simplify their procurement strategy, saving both time and money.

Leveraging Accelerator Drug Development, Thermo Fisher’s 360-degree Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and bioprocessing solutions, customers will have access to the full breadth of the company’s integrated services of customisable manufacturing capabilities, clinical research and supply chain services and bioprocessing capacity. The CHO K-1 cell line offers greater efficiency and optimisation on the path to IND. This comprehensive approach ensures a reliable supply chain, offering consistent support from pre-clinical stages through to commercial development.