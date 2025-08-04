Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces Applied Biosystems MagMAX HMW DNA Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Applied Biosystems MagMAX HMW DNA Kit, providing a streamlined manual and automated extraction workflow to enable the reproducible isolation of High Molecular Weight (HMW) DNA suitable for long-read sequencing.

Engineered for reproducibility and efficiency, the MagMAX HMW DNA Kit delivers high-integrity DNA with large, intact fragments from diverse samples using both manual and automated protocols to meet the diverse needs of laboratories with minimal processing time.

Expanding genomic research in industries like biotech and pharma, clinical and academia has increased the need for a streamlined and efficient option for high-throughput long-read DNA sequencing. Until now, researchers have needed different HMW DNA kits depending on sample type and workflow. In addition, manual preparation has led to inconsistent DNA quality and delays in research timelines.

The MagMAX HMW DNA Kit is designed to deliver reliable, high-quality HMW DNA with fragment sizes exceeding 100 kb in under two hours, with only 20 to 30 minutes of hands-on time on average, thereby accelerating long-read sequencing research. It offers simplified and robust automated workflows compatible with Thermo Scientific KingFisher Duo Prime, Flex and Apex platforms, supporting various throughput capabilities and sample types while freeing up researchers’ time. A wide range of protocols and custom product formats, including bulk reagents, are designed to improve scalability and adapt easily as research demands evolve.

“Researchers conducting long-read sequencing can have different sample types, throughput volumes and workflows, but they also require reliable, efficient and flexible HMW DNA isolation that fits their evolving demands” said Kevin Lowitz, vice president and general manager, sample preparation at Thermo Fisher. “Our HMW DNA Kit simplifies DNA extraction, providing an automated option for a traditionally manual process, reducing bottlenecks and helping researchers use time efficiently. We’re enabling our customers to accelerate their critical research in oncology and genomics.”

“In our lab, we rely on long-read DNA sequencing to research genomic structure, including variations that could impact our understanding of human disease,” said Alexis Tapanes-Castillo, PhD, associate professor of Biology, Lab Director, St. Thomas University and Galatea Bio Faculty Fellow. “Thermo Fisher’s new MagMAX HMW DNA Kit has provided our team with quick, simple and scalable solutions, and helps ensure our technology yields high-quality, high molecular weight DNA from our samples."