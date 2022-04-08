Upperton Pharma Solutions launch nasal delivery development platform

Upperton Pharma Solutions launch a nasal delivery development platform, UpperNose, to make it easier for innovators to access the capabilities necessary for the development of nasal dosage formulations.

Richard Johnson, founder and CSO of Upperton Pharma Solutions.

Drug developers that are seeking to evaluate options for the delivery of either an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or a biologic via the nasal route of administration, can use the UpperNose platform to achieve intended delivery objectives. These include local delivery to the nasal membranes, for instance for vaccines, antivirals, or prophylactics, systemic delivery by absorption into the bloodstream, and direct delivery into the brain.

“The delivery of small molecules and biologics via the nose is one of the fastest growing sectors in the drug delivery field,” explains Richard Johnson, founder and CSO of Upperton Pharma Solutions, “but while the ability to self-administer drugs and vaccines is highly attractive, the specialist knowledge necessary to exploit this delivery route remains scarce.

“Meeting this demand, the UpperNose platform uses the knowledge and expertise of our experienced scientific team to support the efficient and timely development of molecules in both liquid and dry powder nasal formulations.

“The UpperNose technology platform provides our customers with a progressive, data-driven approach to accelerate their nasal drug product development with the selection of the optimal dosage form with the best chances of success in the clinic and beyond,” adds Richard.

“Working closely with our clients, we will quickly identify the most time and cost effective development programme to facilitate early, smooth passage of our customer’s molecule from early-stage development into clinical trials. Ultimately, the scientific and regulatory data generated by the platform will help get our clients into the clinic with a high degree of confidence, laying the foundation for commercial success without compromising on quality.”