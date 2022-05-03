Virpax selects Kindeva as development partner for pMDI commercialisation

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery will work together to advance the clinical program of the Virpax-developed Diclofenac topical spray film (Epoladerm) in the United States.

The product is being studied for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. Using Kindeva’s facilities located in Woodbury, Minnesota, they will bring this product from an existing lab-scale formulation to a phase II and III clinical supply.

“We are excited to continue to advance our product development strategy for Epoladerm by collaborating with a strong partner who has demonstrated expertise in developing and manufacturing complex products for large-scale production,” said Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.

Aaron Mann, CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery, commented: “We are pleased to support Virpax in their ongoing development of Epoladerm. This application of our deep expertise with aerosol delivery, transdermal drug development, and combination products is further validation of Kindeva’s strategy.”

Kindeva’s extensive formulation, manufacturing, and device development have paved the way for pharmaceutical innovation, dating back to the first pMDI (pressurized metered-dose inhaler) in 1956. With extensive sustainability efforts underway, Kindeva continues to work as a partner with global pharmaceutical companies on their complex drug and combination product development and commercialisation programs.