AbbVie and Tentarix Agree Biologic Development Deal

× Expand Shutterstock

AbbVie Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics have agreed a multi-year collaboration focused on the discovery and development of conditionally-active, multi-specific biologic candidates in oncology and immunology. The collaboration will integrate AbbVie's expertise in oncology and immunology with Tentarix's proprietary Tentacles platform.

Tentacles are multi-functional, conditionally-active antibody-based biologics that are designed specifically to activate immune cells that can modulate disease pathways, while potentially mitigating safety concerns associated with non-specific targeting of other immune cells.

"Oncology and immunology are two of our key strategic growth areas where we are pursuing novel technologies that aim to deliver transformative therapies, which address unmet patient needs," explained Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. "This strategic partnership complements our ongoing efforts in developing novel biologics, potentially to expand our oncology and immunology portfolios with conditionally-active multi-specific molecules."

"We are excited to join forces with AbbVie to help accelerate cutting-edge, conditionally-active therapeutic programs towards clinical applications for patients in need," said Don Santel, interim chief executive officer, Tentarix Biotherapeutics. "This collaboration adds to our portfolio of internal and external pipeline programs and is a strong validation of our approach in understanding and targeting complex immune interactions that drive cancers and inflammatory diseases."

Under the terms of the agreements, Tentarix will receive upfront option payments, totalling $64 million from AbbVie, for the two programs. AbbVie will receive an exclusive option to fully acquire the programs following candidate nomination, for an additional undisclosed payment for each program.