AbbVie Complete Acquisition of ImmunoGen

AbbVie has completed its acquisition of ImmunoGen.

"Together with ImmunoGen, we have the potential to continue redefining the standard of care for those living with cancer," said Robert A. Michael, president and chief operating officer, AbbVie. "The addition of ImmunoGen's treatment for ovarian cancer will accelerate our ability to help patients today, expand our oncology pipeline and drive long-term revenue growth well into the next decade. I want to thank ImmunoGen for their efforts to advance science for patients and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to AbbVie."

ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in ovarian cancer. The FDA granted accelerated approval for ELAHERE in folate receptor-alpha (FRα) positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) patients based on response data. Results from a confirmatory trial currently under review by the FDA show that ELAHERE is the first targeted agent to offer a survival benefit in PROC, with label expansion opportunities across larger segments of the ovarian cancer market.

ImmunoGen's follow-on pipeline of ADCs further builds on AbbVie's existing solid tumor pipeline of novel targeted therapies and next-generation immuno-oncology assets, which have the potential to create new treatment possibilities across multiple solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Through focused R&D efforts, AbbVie has developed novel ADC technology and has unique strengths in antibody engineering, drug linker chemistry and toxin research. AbbVie and ImmunoGen's combined capabilities represent an opportunity to deliver potentially transformative ADC therapies to patients.

ImmunoGen's investigational Phase 1 asset, IMGN-151, is a next-generation FRα ADC for ovarian cancer with the potential for expansion into other solid tumour indications.

Pivekimab sunirine, currently in Phase 2, is an investigational anti-CD123 ADC targeting blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), a rare blood cancer, which was granted FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of relapsed/refractory BPDCN.