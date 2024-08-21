Abselion announces £1.1m project to develop next-gen cell platform for viral vector production

× Expand Abselion

Biotechnology companies and research organisations in the UK and Canada are entering into a R&D project jointly funded by a 1.1 million GBP grant from Innovate UK and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). The project is led by VVector Bio and joined by the NRC, Revvity and Abselion.

Cell and gene therapies hold promise for curing a myriad of diseases, yet their widespread adoption is impeded by manufacturing limitations according to Abselion. Current methods face hurdles such as low yields, poor scalability, high costs, and quality testing challenges. Traditional approaches have yielded minimal improvements, requiring a fresh perspective.

In response, the project consortium has devised a multifaceted strategy to 'revolutionise' viral vector manufacturing. Central to this endeavour is the genetic modification of the widely used HEK-293 cell line. By meticulously analysing the cell line's genome and transcriptome under producing and non-producing conditions, researchers aim to identify genes directly impacting viral vector yields and quality.

Combined with an innovative approach to manufacturing and process monitoring empowered by on-line process analytics, the project seeks to disrupt the existing viral vector production process.

"This project represents a paradigm shift towards improving viral vector manufacturing yields," said Alina Venereo Sanchez, CEO of VVector Bio. "By integrating genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics and new ways of directly integrating analytics into production, we're poised to unlock unprecedented production capabilities."

"Our past achievements underscore the feasibility of our approach, and we anticipate significant enhancements," added Aziza Manceur at NRC.

"Revvity is excited to be part of this consortium," commented Dr. Alan Fletcher, Revvity’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. "Its goal aligns with our mission to help our customers overcome the challenges they face in accelerating the creation of next-generation therapies for patients. Together, we aim to drive innovation in the cell and gene manufacturing process, which will, in turn, help get life-changing therapies in the hands of patients that need them sooner."

"Process optimisation through at-line and on-line analytics is key to redefining viral vector manufacturing." noted Ruizhi Wang, CEO of Abselion. "This project is the ultimate opportunity to showcase how it can accelerate development and result in more efficient and robust production of the next generation of therapeutics."

The collaboration includes organizations from both Canada and the UK. It is funded as part of the "Canada-UK: Biomanufacturing of Biologics and Advanced Therapies" programme, which is jointly funded by Innovate UK and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program. The goal of the programme is to stimulate the development and implementation of innovative technologies in biomanufacturing.