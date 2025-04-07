Academy of Medical Sciences funds emerging scientific leaders

In its largest-ever funding initiative for early-career researchers, the Academy of Medical Sciences is investing £7.6 million to tackle urgent health challenges from Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and obesity to addiction and climate change impacts on health.

× Expand Linda Bestwick Shutterstock

The record investment will support 62 exceptional scientists across 41 UK institutions who are pioneering innovative approaches to improve human health and wellbeing. Each researcher will receive £100,000-£125,000 through the Academy’s Springboard programme, alongside mentoring and career development support to help establish their independent research careers.

With generous support from the UK Government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Wellcome and the British Heart Foundation, this year’s funding round marks a decade of Springboard awards and brings the total investment in the next generation of research leaders to £43.8 million since the scheme launched in 2015.

The programme supports researchers across the full spectrum of biomedical sciences, from molecular biology to public health, with an impressive geographical spread across the UK. Projects funded this year will drive progress in critical health areas, including antimicrobial resistance, fertility, ageing and artificial intelligence (AI) applications for disease prediction and prevention.

Among this year’s awardees are researchers working on innovative approaches to some of society’s most urgent health problems:

Dr Charlotte Pennington from Aston University has received £123,000 to study the brain mechanisms behind teenage drinking behaviours. With alcohol misuse costing the UK economy £27 billion annually and affecting 44% of teenagers, her research uses advanced brain imaging to understand why adolescents who pay more attention to alcohol in their environment may develop drinking problems. Working with local schools and alcohol charities, her findings will help develop practical prevention tools.

Dr Charlotte Pennington said: “I’m really excited to have received this prestigious award that will enable me to conduct crucial research into the psychological processes that underpin adolescent alcohol consumption. Alcohol is the leading cause for ill health, disability and mortality within the United Kingdom. Determining the processes that drive consumption behaviours at any early age will lead to targeted prevention and intervention strategies to improve population health.”

University of Sheffield’s Dr Emma Lucas has secured £125,000 to investigate how common pain medication might affect women’s fertility and early pregnancy. Her pioneering research addresses a significant gap in medical knowledge created by the historical exclusion of pregnant women from clinical trials. Focusing on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin, which millions of women take regularly without clear guidance on their effects during conception, this research could have far-reaching implications for women struggling with fertility issues. Her findings may help doctors provide better guidance about pain medication use when trying to conceive and potentially lead to more effective treatments for women undergoing fertility treatments like IVF.

Dr Emma Lucas said: “I’m thrilled to receive the Springboard award and incredibly grateful for the support of the Academy, and to the panel and expert reviewers for the decision to fund my work. The award will help me to address a critical knowledge gap on the effects of using common medications around the time of conception and genuinely provide a springboard for me to establish my lab in this area.”

Dr Mattias Malaguti from the University of Edinburgh has been awarded £125,000 to explore previously invisible battlefields between healthy skin cells and emerging cancer cells. His research examines whether normal skin cells naturally fight off early cancerous mutations or unwittingly create an environment that helps cancer thrive. The study could transform understanding of how cancers initially form and potentially lead to new preventative treatments that enhance the body’s natural defences against early cancerous changes.

Dr Mattias Malaguti said: “I am profoundly thankful to the Academy of Medical Sciences for this Springboard award. This support will not only facilitate the establishment of my research programme at the interface of medical research and engineering biology, but it will also provide critical mentorship and training to ensure sustainability is woven into the programme's very foundation. I am tremendously excited by this opportunity, and I am committed to leveraging this award to create lasting impact in the field.”

Dr Emily Hume from Northumbria University has secured £100,000 to develop a digital solution to transform the lives of patients waiting for lung transplants. With average waiting times stretching to 18 months, these critically ill patients often experience significant physical decline that impacts their survival chances both before and after surgery. Her research will test whether a digital intervention combining activity monitoring, an interactive online platform and remote professional support can help vulnerable patients maintain physical functions while waiting for new lungs. This could potentially enhance post-transplant outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Dr Emily Hume said: “I am delighted to receive the Academy’s Springboard funding, which will help to develop a digital solution to support patients on the waiting list for lung transplant. By empowering them to stay active during long waiting times, this research aims to improve their quality of life, enhance post-transplant outcomes and address an important gap in transplant care.”

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine’s Dr Rosie Steege has been awarded £125,000 to investigate how climate change is affecting the sexual and reproductive health of vulnerable young people in Bangladesh. Her groundbreaking research focuses on adolescents displaced by urban informal settlements due to climate disasters in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said: “Research supported by the Springboard programme can help to address some of the most pressing health challenges, like antimicrobial resistance and cancer, by giving early-career researchers across the UK the opportunity to test their ideas.

“Through this programme we are supporting the next generation of researchers to lead their own groundbreaking research so that the UK can continue to be a pioneer in medical science.”

The Springboard programme exemplifies the Academy’s work to support greater security and career development opportunities for health researchers, as highlighted in its Future-proofing UK Health Research report. By providing substantial funding and access to mentoring over two years, the programme has been helping emerging research leaders establish their independent research careers and contributing to a sustainable pipeline of research talent in the UK for the past decade.

The application process for the next Springboard round has begun. Prospective candidates should contact their institution’s Springboard Champion for information on how to register their interest for the internal triage process. Each eligible institution will nominate up to four candidates by the end of April 2025, and selected individuals will then be invited to complete the Academy’s application form.

Full list of Springboard awardees for the latest round: