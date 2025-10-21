ACG to invest $200 million in U.S. hard-shell capsule manufacturing

ACG, the world’s most integrated provider of solid-dosage solutions, has announced a $200 million phased investment to establish its first empty-capsule manufacturing operations in the United States.

× Expand ACG

The initial $100 million will fund a state-of-the-art hard-shell capsule facility in Atlanta, Georgia, with a second phase of $100 million planned to expand capacity and capabilities in the region. The investment is expected to create more than 200 jobs, with operations targeted to begin in early 2027.

“ACG has served North America for over 25 years. This facility strengthens our ties with customers across the region—bringing us closer to them, enabling faster lead times, higher-quality service, and a more resilient, de-risked supply chain. Just as importantly, it lets us respond more quickly and co-develop new innovations through tighter R&D partnerships. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re glad to say it’s here,” said Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG.

ACG will establish dedicated facilities to manufacture gelatin and vegetarian (HPMC) hard-shell capsules, designed and operated to the highest global standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. The program advances ACG’s Make it Better commitment and complements the company’s U.S. ecosystem spanning capsules, barrier packaging materials, processing and encapsulation machinery, visual inspection, and traceability solutions—supported by nationwide sales and service.

“Atlanta is the right location to execute at scale,” said Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules. “Georgia and the City of Atlanta offer a pro-business environment, a strong talent pipeline, world-class connectivity, and reliable infrastructure. Combined with ACG’s recent facility builds in Aurangabad (HPMC), Thailand (gelatin), and expansions in Brazil, Croatia and India, we have the operating discipline to begin production quickly and deliver reliable supply for North American customers.”

ACG has operated in the United States for more than 25 years, with North American headquarters in Piscataway, N.J., manufacturing liquid fill capsules in Chadds Ford, Pa., with several warehouses across the United States, and sales and service teams nationwide.