AES Clean Technology invests $14.2m in cleanroom capabilities

Cleanroom facilities provider AES Clean Technology is investing $14.2 million in a new manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to further meet industry demands.

The new facility will be located in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and will serve as a company hub for modular cleanroom systems. The development of the facility will see AES Clean Technology create 97 jobs. As part of the project, AES will carry out building renovations, purchase the latest production technologies to manufacture its cleanroom products, and train new employees.

AES Clean Technology plan to phase the site into operation this year, with the facility expected to complement the company’s manufacturing capabilities in Suwanee Georgia. More so, AES Clean Technology hope that the facility will help it match industry growth, particularly from those clients responsible for the manufacturing of COVID-19 treatments and advanced bio-therapeutics.

Grant Merrill, CEO of AES Clean Technology commented: ”We are proud to expand upon our 35-year presence in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as we continue the mission of helping our pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients save lives through the therapies that they manufacture inside our cleanroom facilities.”

“It’s an important factor to us, and our customers, that we directly control the manufacturing of these critical cleanroom systems. This investment is evidence of our ongoing commitment to controlling all aspects of the supply chain as we bring cleanroom facilities to life for our clients.”