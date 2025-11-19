Almac announces multi-million-pound investment in Singapore

Almac Group has announced a multi-million-pound investment to expand its facility in Singapore, as the company marks ten years of operations in the country.

The investment by Almac Clinical Services is part of a long-term commitment to expand warehouse capacity in Singapore and increase regional clinical supply management expertise to address client demand.

This initiative supports our five-year growth strategy, which has included the quadrupling of dedicated -20°C capacity, expansion of secondary cold chain packaging capabilities and enhanced temperature-controlled clinical supply services. These investments address client expectations and market demand to support clinical trials from Singapore and to provide advanced cold chain solutions.

APAC continues to be one of the fastest growing markets for clinical trials, and Almac has seen unprecedented growth over the last ten years in line with this. Singapore offers clear benefits as a strategic centre for clinical packaging, along with both regional and global logistics.

Dr Robert Dunlop, President and managing director of Almac Clinical Services said: “We are proud to celebrate a decade of operations in Singapore. This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing human health, not only in Asia-Pacific but globally.

“For over a decade our facilities in Japan and Singapore have played a pivotal role in enabling Almac to efficiently manage the APAC clinical supply chain, delivering significant value to our clients.

“It fuels our continuous improvement across services and infrastructure to support clients with securing the best possible outcome for patients worldwide. As we look ahead, we are committed to deepening our partnerships with existing and new clients, and we remain dedicated to our promise to Supply with Care.”