Almac completes annvestment enhancing capabilities in Craigavon

Almac Clinical Services, part of the Almac Group, has completed a multi-million-pound investment to enhance cold chain capabilities at its global headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

This strategic investment includes the completion of a purpose-built Ultra-Low Temperature facility which has tripled Almac Clinical Services’ -15°C to -25°C secondary packaging capabilities and doubled ultra-low temperature storage capacity (-60°C to -80°C) in Craigavon.

This investment is part of Almac’s global ongoing programme to expand Ultra-Low capabilities, including North Carolina and Singapore facilities which have already been completed.

Almac has also expanded its cold chain packaging capabilities and increased capacity by more than 60% in the Craigavon facility. The recent developments include an upgraded cold chain management centre with additional 2°C to 8°C secondary production rooms; new label printing and checking suites and new packaging design facilities.

This investment significantly expands the company’s global clinical supply to support biopharmaceutical products and will meet growing demand for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), including cell and gene therapies, which require ultra-precise cold chain logistics to maintain product viability and compliance.

Dr Robert Dunlop, president and managing director of Almac Clinical Services said: “Almac is committed to supporting trial sponsors around the world to champion innovation and advance human health.

“As the number of biological products in clinical development continues to grow, it is important that Almac can offer both the capability and capacity that clients will require in the future. The expansion of our existing Cold Chain management centre in Craigavon offers a prime solution to many of the manufacturing and supply chain challenges that impact the success of clinical trials.

“Combined, we’re proud to provide strict GMP environments, robust cold chain logistics and quality control through our state-of-the-art, ultra-low, temperature-controlled storage and production capability. This enables sponsors to deliver compliant and cost-effective packaging and labelling of biological IMPs and keep patient supply at the heart of our operations.

“These investments are a testament to our strategic vision to stay ahead of industry needs. By expanding our infrastructure and capabilities, we are ensuring that Almac remains a trusted partner in the evolving landscape of clinical trials.”