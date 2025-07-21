Ampersand Capital Partners invests in CurTec

Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specialising in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, has announced the acquisition of CurTec, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of high-performance plastic packaging solutions for pharmaceutical and specialty chemical applications from Bencis Capital Partners in partnership with management.

Headquartered in Rijen (Netherlands), CurTec has manufacturing operations in the Netherlands and the United States and sales offices across Europe, North America and Asia. CurTec designs and manufactures GMP-compliant, UN-certified packaging solutions engineered for the secure storage and transport of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients and other high-value and sensitive biopharma and chemical ingredients used in regulated environments where cleanliness, compliance and durability are critical.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ampersand as our new partner as we focus on scaling U.S. operations, advancing product innovation, expanding our footprint and growing into adjacent markets," said Bart van Berkel, CEO of CurTec. "Their deep expertise in the life sciences supply chain and their US network will help accelerate our global presence while reinforcing our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability."

CurTec recently expanded its manufacturing footprint with the opening of a facility in Westminster, South Carolina, complementing its European site and positioning the company to better serve the fast-growing North American market. Its global customer base includes over 300 companies across pharma, specialty chemicals, and high-integrity logistics.

"CurTec is a premium brand trusted by leading pharmaceutical companies - including those within Ampersand's portfolio - for its exceptional product quality and regulatory standards," said Hidde Van Kerckhoven, principal at Ampersand. "We look forward to working closely with Bart and his team to expand capacity, strengthen commercial capabilities, and support long-term growth."

New product launches such as the Fold Pack – which improves handling and supply chain efficiency – demonstrate CurTec's leadership in sustainable GMP packaging solutions aligned with evolving industry standards.

"We look back on a very successful partnership with CurTec and the team, evolving into a global leader in regulated packaging through innovation, operational and ESG excellence, and a clear focus on pharma," said Zoran van Gessel, managing partner at Bencis. "It's been a pleasure supporting CurTec over all those years together with Fred Lammers, the former CurTec CEO, and we wish the team and Ampersand continued success in this next chapter."