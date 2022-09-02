Aptar Pharma expands human factors capabilities through MDG acquisition

Aptar Pharma - drug delivery and active material science solutions and services - announced that it has acquired Metaphase Design Group, a specialist in applying the science of human factors engineering and ergonomics to product design.

Key highlights:

Aptar Pharma's acquisition of Metaphase Design Group will expand Aptar's portfolio and their business’s ability to become a single source provider to its pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

and their business’s ability to become a single source provider to its pharmaceutical and biotech customers. Metaphase will contribute its expertise in threshold analysis, patient journey mapping , risk analysis, regulatory submission support and UX design to help clients optimise their product development journey.

, risk analysis, regulatory submission support and UX design to help clients optimise their product development journey. Metaphase will be integrated into Noble to enhance Aptar Pharma’s patient-centric approach.

The acquisition expands Aptar Pharma’s portfolio of services as well as the business’s ability to become a single source provider to its pharmaceutical and biotech customers throughout their drug development journey.

The transaction enhances Aptar Pharma’s ability to transform ideas into user-centric solutions by capturing the voice of the patient every step of the way, from formulation to device design capabilities, and bring best-in-class drug delivery solutions to market.

Founded in 1991, Metaphase incorporates various areas of specialisation in their User Centered Design Innovation Process, combining them with extensive expertise in Industrial Design and Human Factors research and support. These include formative and summative studies, threshold analysis, patient journey mapping, risk analysis, regulatory submission support and UX design to help their clients optimise their product development journey.

Metaphase will be integrated into Noble, an Aptar Pharma company in providing drug delivery training device programs, medical device training solutions, market insight services and patient onboarding strategies. The addition of Metaphase to Noble enhances Aptar Pharma’s patient-centric approach.

Metaphase’s expertise will also compliment the products and services that Noble currently provides to pharmaceutical and biotech companies to help improve patient training and onboarding, including their Human Factors Plus (HF+) program. Launched in 2021, Noble’s HF+ program offers their clients an expansive platform of services including device selection, product design solutions, human factors testing, risk analysis, packaging and labeling services, and regulatory submission support.

Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Metaphase to the Aptar Pharma family. The combined expertise of Noble and Metaphase in Human Factors fully aligns with our mission to bring the voice of the patient into all parts of the development process. At Aptar Pharma, our primary goal is improving patients’ experiences and health outcomes.”

“We are excited to be joining Aptar Pharma and to expand our ability to impact the pharmaceutical industry and help our clients optimise the design of their devices, while continuing to serve our loyal client base in healthcare, consumer, and food and beverage markets,” stated Dr. Bryce Rutter, Metaphase Design Group CEO.

“Combining our resources with the foundation that Noble has established with their Human Factors Plus program will also better enable us to represent the voice of the user throughout the product development journey.”

Craig Baker, vice president of Commercialisation at Noble added, “With Metaphase’s work in design and expertise in ergonomics, this acquisition fully complements our work here at Noble in building a better patient experience through innovative training solutions and strategies inspired by listening to patients themselves.”