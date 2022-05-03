Astorg to acquire CDMO CordenPharma from ICIG

Astorg and International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) announce they have signed a binding agreement whereby Astorg will acquire CordenPharma, a global pharmaceutical CDMO with capabilities in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Excipients and Drug Products.

As part of the transaction, the founders will take the opportunity to reinvest as partners with Astorg. The company has experienced strong organic growth thanks to its position in complex and fast-growing drug modalities including mRNA vaccines, peptides and high-potency compounds notably for oncology therapeutics.

Established in 2006, CordenPharma employs more than 2,600 people in 11 manufacturing facilities and one R&D laboratory located across Europe and the US. The company serves more than 250 blue-chip pharma and biotech customers across five technology platforms: Peptides, Lipids & Carbohydrates (notably lipids for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics), Highly Potent & Oncology, Injectables and Small Molecules. As a key partner for the pharma industry, CordenPharma provides an integrated product offering and end-to-end capabilities from early-stage development to commercial large-scale manufacturing.

Following a strategic review of its portfolio, ICIG had concluded that CordenPharma, in its next growth phase, would be best developed further with a partner and that ICIG would focus more on its chemicals portfolio.

“The transaction is the result of our thematic sourcing effort in pharma services. We identified the company as a leading CDMO focused on some of the most promising areas of pharma R&D and with a strong customer focus and unique innovation capabilities.” said Judith Charpentier, partner and Head of Healthcare at Astorg.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to partner with ICIG and the Company’s founders, Michael Quirmbach and the broader management team to drive our joint vision and growth ambitions. We will leverage our expertise in pharma services and our global network to help further develop the company through both organic and external initiatives.” said Dr. Signe Michel, director Healthcare Investments at Astorg.

“Knowing that CordenPharma is in professional hands with Astorg will give ICIG the opportunity to focus and pursue new opportunities in its core chemical businesses” said Dr. Achim Riemann, managing director of ICIG. “We are delighted that with Astorg, CordenPharma will have a very knowledgeable and capable new owner directing and supporting CordenPharma in its future growth under Michael Quirmbach’s extraordinary leadership” said Patrick Schnitzer, managing director of ICIG.

“I would like to personally thank Patrick Schnitzer and Dr. Achim Riemann for their trust, support and commitment over the years in supporting CordenPharma’s growth and strategic vision to become a leading CDMO. Together with Astorg we will continue this exciting journey and further accelerate the growth as an organisation across our 5 technology platforms.” said Dr. Michael Quirmbach, CEO, CordenPharma.