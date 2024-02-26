AstraZeneca Acquires Gracell Biotechnologies for $1.2 Billion

× Expand Shutterstock

AstraZeneca have announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, furthering AstraZeneca’s cell therapy ambition.

The acquisition enriches AstraZeneca’s growing pipeline of cell therapies with GC012F, a novel, clinical-stage FasTCAR-enabled BCMA and CD19 dual-targeting autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy. GC012F is a potential new treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as other haematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca has acquired all of Gracell’s fully diluted share capital (including shares represented by ADSs) through a merger for a price of $2.00 per ordinary share in cash at closing (equivalent to $10.00 per ADS of Gracell) plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share (equivalent to $1.50 per ADS of Gracell) in cash payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone.

The upfront cash portion of the consideration represents a transaction value of approximately $1.0bn. Combined, the upfront and potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of approximately $1.2bn.

Gracell will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in China and the US.