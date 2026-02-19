Axplora announces multi-million-euro investment to expand lyophilisation

Axplora has announced a multi-million-euro investment to expand lyophilisation (freeze-drying) capabilities at its Le Mans site, strengthening its ability to deliver reliable, efficient and fast ADC manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical customers.

Axplora also announced the appointment of François Houbart as head of site, Le Mans, effective January 19, 2026.

The investment directly responds to customer demand for greater control, speed and predictability in ADC development and supply. By adding on-site commercial lyophilisation from early 2027 to the R&D capabilities already in place, Axplora will offer integrated manufacturing solutions for the isolation and handling of complex payload and linker intermediates, particularly where stability and safe handling are critical.

The expansion further strengthens Le Mans’ position as a leading ADC manufacturing site, complementing its established payload, linker and drug substance capabilities. With more than 20 years of ADC expertise, Axplora has supported dozens of biotech and pharmaceutical companies across the US, Europe and Japan and plays an integral role in the supply chain for six FDA-approved ADCs. The site brings deep experience across both established and emerging payload classes, including tecans, auristatins, maytansines and PBDs (pyrrolobenzodiazepines).

With more than 600 ADCs currently in development and clinical timelines accelerating, companies are under increasing pressure to move faster while managing technical, regulatory and supply-chain risk. Axplora’s continued investment in Le Mans is designed to meet this challenge, aligning capacity, capabilities and operational readiness with customer needs for scalable, dependable ADC manufacturing.

The expansion forms part of Axplora’s continued multi-year €30m investment programme at Le Mans, building on recent payload and capacity expansions to support the rapid growth of ADC pipelines globally. It also forms part of Axplora’s broader commitment to invest ahead of customer demand, including more than €100 million invested across the Group in 2025. The new lyophilisation capabilities are expected to come online in 2027.

Alongside this expansion, François Houbart has been appointed Head of Site, Le Mans. François brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in CDMO drug substance and drug product manufacturing, including senior roles in ADC operations. He is widely recognised for driving performance across quality, safety and operational excellence in highly regulated environments.

“ADC programs are racing against the clock, and our customers need partners they can rely on to deliver with speed, efficiency and consistency,” said Martin Meeson, chief executive officer at Axplora. “This investment strengthens our ability to reduce complexity and risk for customers while supporting the rapid progression of complex ADC programs. François’s leadership will be instrumental as Le Mans continues to scale.”