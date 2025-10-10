Axplora initiates global investments exceeding €100m in 2025

Axplora has announced that the total investments initiated across its global network in 2025 will exceed €100 million.

This commitment underscores Axplora’s determination to accelerate growth, strengthen capabilities, and reinforce its position at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing worldwide. The total includes the increased amount of €60 million allocated to the ongoing expansion of its Mourenx, France site, alongside €35 million at Gropello, Italy, and €8.5 million at Vizag, India, both announced earlier this year. In addition, March this year saw the expansion of Axplora’s ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) manufacturing capabilities at is site in Le Mans, France.

These projects extend across several years, embedding long-term capability across the business. The scale of the Mourenx initiative, in particular, is giving Axplora’s teams the opportunity to expand expertise and set new benchmarks of excellence through close collaboration with a customer on a project of significant size and complexity. Insights and best practices developed there are now being shared across Axplora’s nine global sites, strengthening a culture of continuous improvement and ensuring every site is equipped to deliver best-in-class execution with reliability, speed, and efficiency.

While new modalities such as GLP-1 peptides and ADCs stand out as high-growth opportunities, small molecules remain the foundation of global pharmaceutical manufacturing, accounting for the majority of prescriptions today and well into the future. Axplora’s €100m investment program reflects this balance: reinforcing large-scale small molecule capacity, while also expanding in high-growth, high-complexity areas. By investing across modalities, Axplora is ensuring resilience and reliability for the essential medicines patients depend on today, and readiness for the advanced therapies that will define tomorrow.

Martin Meeson, CEO of Axplora, said: “Announcing €100 million of investment this year is a landmark for Axplora – but more than just a number, it represents the trust our customers place in us and the scale of our commitment to them and their patients. Each euro invested is directed towards strengthening our capabilities, expanding our global network, and ensuring we are prepared to deliver the next generation of medicines with speed and reliability.”

Arul Ramadurai, CCO of Axplora, said: “These investments reflect the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to working side by side with them. At Axplora, we dare to imagine a future where no patient waits for the medicines they need. That vision drives us to understand our customers’ needs better than anyone else, and to build the scale, expertise, and capabilities that will help bring their breakthroughs to life faster and more efficiently.”