B4B Payments strengthens its presence in the pharma sector

As a specialist in scalable, secure corporate payment solutions, B4B Payments continues to enhance its support for the pharmaceutical sector, offering innovative, compliance-friendly solutions to streamline operations and improve financial processes.

B4B Payments, a globally recognised leader in prepaid cards and embedded payment services, has a longstanding presence in the pharmaceutical industry. Building on years of innovative payment infrastructure experience, B4B Payments is further strengthening its offering with tailored financial solutions designed to help pharmaceutical companies streamline their payment processes and ensure security, scalability, and compliance.

Simplifying pharmaceutical payments

The pharmaceutical industry faces unique challenges when managing complex financial transactions across various stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, clinical trial participants, suppliers, and global partners. Timely and secure payments, especially in clinical trials, employee reimbursements, and supply chain management, are critical to ensuring the uninterrupted progress of life-saving medical research and product development.

B4B Payments, with 19 years of fintech experience and over 1,000 customers across the UK, Europe and North America, sees an opportunity to support this vital sector by offering flexible payment solutions that ensure compliance with the industry's stringent regulatory standards.

B4B payment solutions for pharmaceuticals:

Clinical Trial Reimbursements: Simplifying payments to trial participants globally through secure, fast prepaid card and embedded payment solutions eliminates the delay and complexity of international bank transfers.

Supplier and Vendor Payments: Streamlining vendor payments with secure, scalable digital solutions, allowing pharmaceutical companies to pay suppliers efficiently across multiple locations.

Expense Management for Sales & Medical Reps: Providing a fast, automated way to handle employee expenses and travel reimbursements, simplifying payment processes and reducing administrative overhead.

Incentive & Reward Programs: Creating seamless payment solutions for healthcare professionals involved in research, trials, and academic partnerships, allowing pharmaceutical companies to reward and incentivise contributions to groundbreaking research quickly.

“Entering the pharmaceutical space is a natural next step for B4B Payments. Our Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform and prepaid card solutions are perfectly positioned to address the unique payment challenges in this sector. We’re excited to support the pharmaceutical industry in its efforts to bring new treatments to market, faster and more efficiently,” said Jamie Taggert, Business Development Manager, B4B Payments.

"We haven't found another provider in the industry that supports us in developing the services we need quite like B4B Payments. What sets them apart is their approach—it's not just an off-the-shelf solution. They genuinely listen to our needs and adapt their services and systems accordingly, which no other provider has been able to offer. We trust their judgement, and they’ve been instrumental in helping us grow our business," said Alistair Crombie, Founder & Managing Director, One Research.

Helping drive compliance and innovation

As the pharmaceutical industry navigates regulatory complexities like GDPR, the NHS Act, and HIPAA, fintech innovation plays a pivotal role in helping companies stay competitive in the growing market.

With the global clinical trials market projected to grow at a rate of 5.7% annually until 2028, fintech solutions such as card-based reward schemes offer a seamless way to keep trial participants engaged. These schemes allow instant reimbursement for expenses incurred and provide the flexibility to spend in millions of locations worldwide, streamlining financial processes and supporting the efficient management of clinical trials.

B4B Payments ensures that its payment solutions adhere to the highest data security and compliance levels. With a proven track record of working in highly regulated environments, B4B Payments provides secure, compliant, and auditable financial transactions. The company’s solutions simplify complex financial processes, enabling pharmaceutical corporations to focus on their primary mission of developing life-saving treatments. Whether managing expenses, streamlining payments, or automating reimbursements, their services help alleviate the burden of financial management, allowing pharmaceutical businesses to concentrate on innovation and patient care.

As B4B Payments expands into the pharmaceutical sector with its scalable payment solutions, it remains committed to continually enhancing its offerings. This ensures that pharmaceutical businesses can leverage modern digital payment technologies tailored to meet their evolving needs.