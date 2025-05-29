Bachem expands multi-site production capacities

Bachem has announced investment across their site network, with new funding to improve production facilities at their Bubendorf, Vista and St Helens sites, along with a new site in Sisseln.

The expansion plans come in response to the growing demand in peptides and oligonucleotides therapeutics. With the global market for obesity drugs expected to increase by more than 15-fold by 2030, Bachem continues to scale operations in line with rising demand.

Stepping up large-scale peptide production with Bubendorf’s ‘Building K’

At its Bubendorf site, Bachem is expanding its large-scale operations with a new production facility known as Building K.

The building incorporates high-capacity production cells for scalable synthesis, advanced energy systems (heating, cooling, water, cold storage, etc.) and a specialised tank farm for large-scale operations.

Increased production capacities at Vista site

At their Vista site, Bachem has directed funding to increase annual peptide production capacity to nearly one metric ton.

New features will include:

Large-scale SPPS reactors for efficient peptide synthesis.

Cleavage equipment train with two filter dryers to enhance throughput.

Increased tank farm & waste management to support high-volume operations.

Automated glass washer & new heating/chilling systems for operational efficiency.

Increasing production capabilities for diagnostic peptides at UK site, and plans for new Sisseln site

Improvements to Bachem’s St Helens site infrastructure have resulted in a doubling of output, with a focus on development of research chemicals.

Separately, a new site at Sisseln is being developed in northwestern Switzerland, with concept designs underway.